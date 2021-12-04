PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a driver into custody after he was stopped in a Plantation neighborhood and apparently refused to exit the vehicle.

Plantation and Sunrise Police units responded to the scene near Holloway Drive and Northwest Fourth Street, late Friday afternoon.

Police officers stopped the driver’s white Jeep SUV and called in two SWAT teams after the subject appeared to have barricaded himself inside the vehicle.

7SkyForceHD hovered above the SUV as it was blocked off by a SWAT vehicle in front and another behind it.

A man in a red shirt was seen through the front window.

The SWAT secured the area and tried to negotiate with the driver.

The area was closed off to the public for several hours. Traffic was not allowed in or out of the area.

At one point, the driver of the Jeep used his cellphone to take pictures and record videos of the officers.

At around 7:15 p.m., police confirmed the driver was taken into custody.

However, the nature of the stop remains unknown.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.