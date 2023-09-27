FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect who barricaded themselves at an apartment in Fort Lauderdale prompted a quick response by SWAT teams.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene of the barricaded subject at 841 NW 12th Ave., Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect was connected to a robbery in Oakland Park. When they attempted to take him into custody, he ran into his apartment and refused to come out.

SWAT was also at the scene as they attempted to get the suspect out of the apartment.

