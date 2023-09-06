LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A neighborhood in Lauderhill was locked down after deputies responded to reports of a person who barricaded themselves in a home.

Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT arrived at the home, located at 1410 NW 33rd Way, Tuesday evening.

7News camera captured several fire rescue trucks at the scene, as well as officers armed with long guns. A tank with a battering ram with also at the scene.

According to BSO, VIPER detectives were attempting to serve a warrant at the home when subject barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out.

Neighbors in the area were told to remain in there homes until deputies continue to work the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

