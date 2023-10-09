FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed barricaded subject who fired shots in Fort Lauderdale prompted a swift response by officers.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene near Southwest 28th Way and Riverland Road, Monday afternoon.

According to police, they were responding to a disturbance between family members in the area. When they arrived at the scene, a man barricaded himself at the residence with a firearm and began to fire shots at officers.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Due to the shooting, one female victim was injured and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where SWAT teams arrived at the scene to assist officers.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown in an abundance of caution.

Officers are also notifying residents in the area of Southwest 28th Way and Riverland Road to remain indoors until the situation is handled.

