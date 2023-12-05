FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale SWAT teams arrested a man after he barricaded himself inside a home following a disturbing altercation with a dog.

The situation unfolded on Tuesday morning when police responded to a distressing call from a woman reporting that her grandson had allegedly killed her dog at a residence along the 1200 block of Northwest 23rd Terrace.

When authorities arrived, the man, known to have mental health issues, barricaded himself inside the home and refused to exit.

SWAT members combed the inside and outside of the home, eventually throwing tear gas to draw the man out.

Before 1 p.m., authorities surrounded the man and forced him onto a gurney as he was giving law enforcement a hard time during the arrest.

In response to the ongoing standoff, Dillard Elementary School and Dillard High School, located nearby, were placed on a temporary lockdown as a safety measure while the SWAT team managed the situation.

Once the man is placed into a rescue vehicle, the schools are expected to have the lockdown lifted.

