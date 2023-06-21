HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a vandal who left swastikas scrawled for everyone to see outside the Flanigan’s in Hallandale Beach.

A swastika and a jumbled scribble were painted on the wall outside the restaurant, Wednesday.

Ignacio Escandon, the assistant manager at the Flanigan’s, spoke with 7News about the signs of hate. He said someone had contacted police.

“Next thing you know, I already had cops coming in here asking me if anyone of us has called, but it appeared that somebody else had called already,” he said.

Hallandale Police officers who came to look found more swastikas faintly etched in light poles in the restaurant’s parking lot.

“It’s just a shame that somebody would be doing this to, you know, a family-owned business down over here,” said Escandon, “and personally, that’s just not what this company is represented.”

It’s far from the first time swastikas have been spotted in Broward County. Last year swastikas showed up painted onto signs and playground equipment in Weston.

Back in March, they were even scrawled into the dust on car windshields in Dania Beach. They were also seen on the walls of a bathroom at Cooper City High School back in May.

Incidents like these across the state led to a law that would make such vandalism a third-degree felony.

“If anything, we want to find out who this is, and the police want to find out who this is,” said Escandon.

