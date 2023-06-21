HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a vandal who left swastikas scrawled for everyone to see outside the Flanigan’s in Hallandale Beach.

A swastika and a jumbled scribble were painted on the wall outside the restaurant, Wednesday.

Some of the customers didn’t know about this until 7 News asked them and a lot of them were in shock.

“I think it’s terrible and think they need to go home and do whatever they wanna do, outside of Miami,” said a customer.

Another customer felt it was defaming an Irish bar with swastika marks.

“Some people are so disgusting they had to defame an Irish bar with a swastika,” said another customer.

Ignacio Escandon, the assistant manager at the Flanigan’s, spoke with 7News about the signs of hate. He said someone had contacted police.

“Next thing you know, I already had cops coming in here asking me if anyone of us has called, but it appeared that somebody else had called already,” he said.

Hallandale Police officers who came to look found more swastikas faintly etched in light poles in the restaurant’s parking lot.

“It’s just a shame that somebody would be doing this too, you know, a family-owned business down over here,” said Escandon, “and personally, that’s just not what this company is representing.”

It’s far from the first time swastikas have been spotted in Broward County. Last year swastikas showed up painted onto signs and playground equipment in Weston.

Back in March, they were even scrawled into the dust on car windshields in Dania Beach. They were also seen on the walls of a bathroom at Cooper City High School back in May.

Incidents like these across the state led to a law that would make such vandalism a third-degree felony.

“If anything, we just really want to find out who this is, I already know that the police have been already involved and they are looking out, trying to find out who this person is,” said Escandon.

Customers said they are simply disgusted by this act.

“I think its a deplorable for that to happen in such a place like this Flanigan’s which is a place for families to come together and have a good time, I think its disgusting, It really is,” said a customer.

It’s terrible, why are people still like that nowadays it’s beyond me,” said a customer.

“Shame on you! And think about what you are doing, go read your history books!” said another customer.

People couldn’t believe that these signs would show up in the parking lot of Flanigan’s.

The signs have been cleaned, wiped, and painted over by the Hallandale Police officers.

Hallandale Police are looking for who is behind the vandalism for painting the swastika signs.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.