DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sinister symbols were found at a South Florida high school again.

Swastikas were found scrawled on the bathroom walls of Western High in Davie, Friday.

Summer camp is now being held at the school.

The hateful graffiti has since been painted over.

This is the third time similar marks have been found on the campus.

School district officials said anyone determined to be involved in the hateful act may face disciplinary measures.

On Wednesday, swastikas were found scrawled on walls and poles outside a Flanigan’s restaurant in Hallandale Beach

