WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The City of Weston has been hit by antisemitic messages for the second time this month.

Officials on Sunday said that swastikas and other derogatory terms were scrawled across parts of a playground at Hunters Pointe Park.

Earlier in October, similar messages of hate were spray-painted around the Weston Hills community on Yom Kippur.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating this recent round of hate-filled messages.

Meanwhile, city officials condemned the vandalism, calling it “appalling.” In a statement, a spokesperson wrote, “The City of Weston and the Broward Sheriff’s Office do not tolerate hate crimes of any form.”

Sunday night, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony issued a statement of his own. It reads in part, “Antisemitic and racist intimidation will not be tolerated in our community. Such acts constitute a hate crime and are a reminder of a dark period in history when both Blacks and Jews were viciously assaulted and murdered without just cause.”

The vandalism comes a day after an antisemitic message was projected outside TIAA Bank Field during the football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators.

“The Jewish community of Northeast Florida condemns any type of hate rhetoric. Whether it’s Jewish hate, whether it’s any other type of religious race or community hatred, it should not be tolerated,” said Miriam Feist, the CEO of the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Northeast Florida.

