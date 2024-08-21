FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Fire rescue were dispatched to a Swap Shop in Fort Lauderdale after reports of a fire coming from inside the building.

Fire rescue arrived at 3291 West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale around 7:00 a.m., on Wednesday after incoming calls of a fire burning in a booth on the second floor of the flea market.

Crews battled the smokey conditions inside and successfully extinguished the flames.

7Skyforce hovered above the Swap Shop when firefighters appeared to have the fire under control.

No visible smoke was coming from the building, but firefighters still had a hose leading upstairs and into the building.

Officials say crews are now working to rid the building of the thick smoke.

Firefighters have contacted FWC and requested they bring out one of their air boats to assist with ventilating the structure properly.

