SUV strikes school bus carrying 30 students in Davie; no children hurt

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of an SUV has been taken to hospital after crashing into a school bus carrying 30 students in Davie.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue responded to scene in the 7300 block of Griffin Road just before 2:30 p.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the SUV that struck the bus appeared to have been totaled.

Some children had minor bruises, but none of them were seriously injured.

Officials said the students were on their way home from Silver Ridge Elementary School.

The driver of the school bus made his first stop to let some children off when the SUV slammed into its rear.

One family had their child checked out as a precaution.

“The kids just felt, you know, they were scared obviously,” said Natasha Vergara, a parent. “Some of them hit their heads on the seats, but other than that, they seemed pretty fine. They were just kind of more traumatized more than anything. They were crying and stuff like that. It was sad. I picked up my kid. I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It’s like sad, even though they were OK.”

The driver of the SUV was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert. Police said he has stabilized.

The crash remains under investigation.

Eastbound Griffin Road remains closed to traffic.

