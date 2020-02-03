SUV strikes school bus carrying 20 students in Davie; no children hurt

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police and Fire Rescue have responded to an incident in which an SUV crashed into a school bus carrying 20 students.

None of the students on the bus were injured.

The driver of the SUV, however, has been airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The crash occurred at 7300 Griffin Road, just before 2:30 p.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the SUV that struck the bus appears to have been totaled.

Eastbound Griffin Road has been closed to traffic.

