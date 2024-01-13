POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after an SUV driver slammed into a store window at Pompano Citi Centre.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responder to the scene of the crash at the Rainbow store, located along the 2200 block of North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach, just after 9:30 p.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured shattered glass and a mannequin on the ground.

The store closed at 8 p.m., so the only people who may have been inside at the time of the crash would have been staff.

Fortunately, investigators said, no one was hurt.

The SUV involved has since been towed away.

