MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An out-of-control driver came to a smashing stop in Miramar, sending an SUV into the front of a house, something that, area residents say, happens way too often in this neighborhood.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 2800 block of Southwest 66th Terrace, just before 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Aerial footage of the scene showed a white SUV crashed into the front of the home after it veered off the roadway, went through a grassy area and slammed into the home.

Detectives said the driver got out of the vehicle after the crash. No one was home at the time of the crash, and no one was injured.

Residents who live in the area said this kind of crash occurs far too often in this area.

George Ellis lives around the corner from the house that the SUV damaged.

“That white SUV came flying by the house, ’cause we were out to dinner,” he said.

Ellis said the driver involved does not live in the house.

“I saw the car, and then I heard brakes squealing, and I heard a crash,” he said.

The family that lives in the house returned home on Friday afternoon to find pieces of debris scattered all over the living room.

7News cameras captured a cement block hanging from the front.

Ellis said he saw the car speeding in the area prior to the moment of impact.

“I saw that white SUV going across Miramar Parkway, over the center median, came through this driveway,” he said. “I didn’t see it hit the house because we were back that way, but we heard the crash.”

Hours later, 7News cameras captured the family boarding up the front of their home.

7News has reported about other similar incidents within the past few years that occurred within a mile or less of Friday’s crash.

The stories and images are very similar, with cars plowing into people’s homes.

The crash is now under investigation. Officials put a notice on the window of the house saying that the house is unsafe.

The homeowner did not want to speak to 7News on camera.

A tow truck later removed the SUV from the house.

