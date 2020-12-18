SUV slams into Dania Beach apartment building; no injuries

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after an SUV came crashing into an apartment building in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 53rd Court and 43rd Terrace, at around 2:30 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce hovered above the vehicle and captured damage to the property.

It appears the driver crashed into a support beam before hitting the building. The SUV did not go inside the unit that was struck.

Investigators said no one was injured.

A structural engineer is checking out the building to assess the damage.

