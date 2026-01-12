TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV came to a splashing stop in a Tamarac neighborhood.

7Skyforce hovered high above the scene near Northwest 81st Street and 91st Avenue, Monday evening.

“There’s a canal that crosses underneath a roadway here,” said 7Skyforce reporter Ralph Rayburn. “You can see right here all these police cars and fire rescue vehicles.”

Authorities shut down the bike lane running along the canal as dive teams worked to pull a man out of the submerged vehicle.

The divers jumped into the canal twice, first to rescue the driver, and afterward to secure the SUV.

7News cameras captured the SUV being towed away from the scene.

The driver stated off camera that he was on his way to the dealership to take his Jeep in for maintenance.

He shared a picture showing an alert on the dashboard to check the engine and power steering, and said his steering wheel locked, sending him and his car into the canal. Luckily, the car missed hitting the railing.

People walking nearby noticed all of the rescue teams and one even talked to the driver.

“I told him, ‘happy to see that he’s OK,’ and that if it had to happen, it happened at the perfect place,” said Althea Campbell, a witness to the incident. “I guess he’s fortunate that this would have been, you know, would have been more of an accident.”

The driver was brought safely to shore and is expected to be OK. No other injuries were reported.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating this incident.

