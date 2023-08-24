PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV came to an smashing stop inside a Plantation home, causing extensive damage.

7News cameras captured the gaping hole caused by the vehicle at the house located along Pine Terrace, near Holly Lane, Thursday evening.

“Almost right through it. It’s unbelievable,” said neighbor Angelina Miller.

A neighbor sent 7News a picture of the damage caused by the crash, all the way to the back wall of the house, as well as debris scattered all over the interior of the residence.

The silver Nissan Rogue involved not only destroyed the bedroom; the entire home has been labeled as an unsafe structure.

“I’m an architect — that’s what I do for a living — and it looks fairly bad,” said next-door neighbor Ruben Bolanos.

Investigators said the crash was likely the result of an elderly driver having a medical episode.

Paramedics transported the motorist to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Bolanos said this is not the first time this property has been hit.

“The palm behind me, which has a birthmark, that was the last incident that we had. A car crashed into it and burned for a while there because it happened at like 2:30 in the morning,” he said.

Neighbors said the best blessing for the family that lives at the home is that no one was home at the time.

Miller said her son heard the crash.

“He heard a very loud bang, and he called, he said, ‘Mom, I just heard something,'” she said. “He came outside, I got home about five minutes later and saw that a car drove through the neighbor’s house.”

Cameras also captured toys and a scooter that belong to the children who live in that room and thankfully were not behind that wall.

“Thank goodness for that,” said Miller.

But these neighbors don’t want this family or anyone else to be in what they call “the peril of Pine Terrace.”

“We’ve been lobbying to get some speed bumps. It’s a very dangerous corner,” said Bolanos. “People take it for granted, this Pine Terrace road. It’s about a mile long.”

The SUV was placed on a flatbed tow truck and removed from the scene. The gaping hole was later covered with plywood.

