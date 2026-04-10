PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash that sent a driver careening into a cement wall outside a building in a Plantation senior community.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the crash at The Pointe at Plantation Senior Living along the 8500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, at around 10:45 a.m. on Friday.

The white SUV involved was seen with three of its doors open. Its air bags appear to have been deployed.

Plantation Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, but officials have not provided further details about what may have led to the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

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