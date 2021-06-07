FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV had to be pulled out of a Fort Lauderdale business after the vehicle slammed into the storage area of a store.

Officials said that a driver was trying to park at the Kwik Stop on Southwest Fourth Avenue and Sixth Street Monday morning when they crashed into the store.

No injuries were reported, but inspectors have declared the building unsafe.

