FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed their SUV into a school bus carrying children in Fort Lauderdale.

According to fire rescue officials, the SUV rear-ended the bus in the area of West Prospect Road and Northwest 12th Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to the scene. Officials said it was a minor collision.

Officials said no one was injured, and no one was transported.

It remains unclear what caused the driver of the SUV to crash.

