FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after an SUV crashed into the patio of a condo unit in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash at the Bay Colony Club, located at 6529 Bay Club Drive, at around 12:30 p.m., Thursday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where damage to an enclosed patio was visible.

Preliminary information indicates that an SUV drove into the patio, injuring the man.

Paramedics transported the patient to Broward Health North with injuries that were not life-threatening.

An inspector will check the condo for any structural damage.

