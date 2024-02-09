MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed their vehicle into a house in Miramar, Friday afternoon.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 2800 block of SW 66th Terrace, just before 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Aerial footage of the scene showed a white SUV crashed into the front of the home after it veered off the roadway, went through a grassy area and slammed into the home.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The crash is now under investigation.

