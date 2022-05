FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a case of hot wheels on a South Florida roadway.

An SUV went up in flames Tuesday, near West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest Ninth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews quickly got to work by hosing down the vehicle.

No one was hurt.

