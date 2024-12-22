DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that sparked in a Davie neighborhood left an SUV charred and a garage damaged.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Hawkes Bluff Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters moved fast to stop the flames from spreading to the rest of the house.

Officials said the homeowner was working on his vehicle when something sparked the fire.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

