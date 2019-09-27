Suspicious phone call places Nova school campuses on lockdown in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious phone call has placed all three Nova school campuses on lockdown in Davie.

7 SkyForce flew over the campus Friday where a concentration of police cars responded after the call at the campus where Nova High School, Nova Middle School and Eisenhower Elementary School have been placed on lockdown.

According to police, someone called and said “Code Red” and hung up.

Police found a couple of kids in the bathroom and escorted them out to safety.

Police are now looking for anything suspicious at the school.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.