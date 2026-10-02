WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a suspicious package left near a Starbucks and Truist Bank on the 1500 block of Northeast 26th Street in Wilton Manors on Friday.

7Skyforce captured a bomb squad technician entering the Truist Bank through the main entrance, where a bicycle and blue backpack were left outside on the ground.

The technician emptied the contents of the backpack before walking into the bank.

7Skyforce also showed the Starbucks, where there was a heavy law enforcement presence after reports of someone leaving a device or package inside the coffee shop.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue also responded to the incident, with law enforcement setting up a command post in the area.

The bomb squad technician is believed to be inside the bank conducting X-ray tests on the suspicious package to determine what is inside.

It is unclear whether the abandoned bicycle and blue backpack are related to the suspicious package.

The City of Wilton Manors put out a public safety message on X stating that Northeast 26th Street is closed between Five Points Plaza on North Dixie Highway and Northeast 16th Avenue as officials continue their investigation.

Residents should avoid the area and motorists should seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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