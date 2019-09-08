Suspicious package spotted outside IKEA in Sunrise prompts evacuation

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The IKEA in Sunrise has been evacuated after a suspicious package was spotted in front of the building.

Sunrise Police and Fire Rescue have responded to the large retailer at 151 NW 136th Ave., Sunday afternoon.

Officials described the package as a metal briefcase. Police have created a safe perimeter around it.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad is currently en route to the scene.

The IKEA staff voluntarily evacuated everyone as a precaution.

Shoppers took to social media to describe a fast evacuation from the store.

Video posted to Twitter captured a long line of cars slowly exiting the covered garage.

