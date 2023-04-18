LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Several suspects were taken into custody after deputies pursued their vehicle.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating reports of a shooting in the area of Roosevelt Gardens near Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, units spotted the vehicle that they were after and a brief pursuit ensued.

A felony traffic stop was made in the area of 3800 NW 11th Place in Lauderhill.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where several people were in handcuffs and taken away by deputies.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.