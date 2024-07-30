MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have made a breakthrough in the case of a couple robbed at a South Florida Flanigan’s.

Two of the three suspects, now in custody, appeared in court today, facing charges of armed robbery.

The robbery occurred on July 11, with surveillance video reportedly capturing the trio entering a store in Miramar shortly after the crime, using the victims’ credit card.

According to police, one suspect even broadcasted an Instagram Live video, wearing a distinctive gold chain allegedly stolen from one of the victims.

While three suspects have been apprehended, one remains at large.

Authorities are continuing their search for the final suspect.

