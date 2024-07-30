PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge denied bond for the two suspects who led police on a chase and were accused of an attempted robbery and murder inside a Pembroke Pines apartment.

“As to count one, I find probable cause for attempted first-degree murder,” said a judge.

Police identified the suspects as 20-year-old Carlos Duran and 22-year-old Jorge Nicolas Uribe Jacome.

Around 6:05 a.m. Monday, Duran entered an apartment near 85th Terrace in Pembroke Pines where a man resides with his mother. Police say Jacome, the get-away driver, assisted Duran in climbing up to the second-floor balcony to break into the victim’s apartment.

The man describes the moment he woke up in his apartment to find Duran, armed with a knife, standing in his living room. He asked to conceal his identity as he is still frightened.

“I didn’t have a chance to react because he came at me with a knife and I was still very groggy from just getting up,” said the man.

“And because of my mother who tried to grab him, I managed to hide in the bathroom while she called the police and he cut her off and wrestled with her and told her that if I didn’t come out of the bathroom he would kill her,” he said.

Amid the scuffle, the mother managed to call 911 and said a man had entered her apartment armed with a knife.

The duo took off in a white Honda after 911 was called.

“They just updated to a 41 home invasion. Advised a male broke into her house with a knife,” a woman said over the Broadcastify.

Shortly after, Pembroke Pines police spotted the vehicle on the road, prompting a brief pursuit that would end at a Marathon gas station located at the intersection of Pines Boulevard and University Drive, where 7Skyforce showed aerial footage of police surrounding the vehicle.

“We’re going southbound on University from Pembroke Pines,” radioed an officer.

“Apparently, the driver of this Honda was running from Pembroke Pines Police through portions of Pembroke Pines,” said 7News’ Steven Gray.

After briefly refusing to leave the vehicle, police were able to safely detain both suspects and put them in the back of their cruiser.

According to police, Duran and the man who was robbed were in an argument at a social event Sunday. The man didn’t want to give details as to what the argument was about but said it was “very small.”

“It’s a stupid thing, very small,” said the man. “He didn’t have to react that way to it. Nobody asked for this or the fight.”

Despite the arrests, the man and his mother are still shaken up by the ordeal.

“I was scared something could’ve happened to her. Thank God nothing worse happened to us,” said the man.

Police say the suspects didn’t steal anything inside the home, but it’s uncertain if the car was stolen.

The car was later towed away and taken by police as part of their investigation along with a cell phone and what appeared to be a surveillance camera.

Both suspects remain at the Broward County Jail and are charged with attempted murder, burglary, and fleeing police. In addition to being held on no bond, they also have immigration holds.

The two suspects are expected to appear in court again in the upcoming weeks.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.