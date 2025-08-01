HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter was taken down outside of a Hollywood home.

Hollywood Police Department officers responded to calls of a shooting around 1:30a.m. Friday along the 1200 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

“Drop it! Drop the gun,” you can hear police yell in video captured by home surveillance.

A man, allegedly with a gun can be seen walking through a front yard a block away from the apparent shooting.

“It is scary, I mean, my parents were safe for the majority of the part in the house, but what caught me off guard was like just the police pointing guns directly at our windows and our front door and stuff, just trying to apprehend this person, that was the only thing that I found scary,” said Will who lives at the home where the man was apprehended. “This guy ran around our house some way, I’m not sure which way, and they were pointing it towards our house, it was just like scary.”

The identity of that man and his connection to the shooting remains unclear.

The incident brought a massive police presence in the neighborhood leaving neighbors uneasy.

“Don’t know if anything unusual anymore, you hear something about it every day, and this is a nice area for sure” said a man who lives in the area.

“Very Safe, it can happen anywhere,” said a woman who also lives in the area.

According to officials, one man was found with injuries from a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital, the man is expected to pull through.

HPD detectives are currently on the scene investigating the shooting.

The eastbound lanes of Hollywood Boulevard between 12th and 13th Avenue will be closed as the investigation continues.

