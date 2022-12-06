MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected hit-and-run driver who killed a man appeared in court.

Twenty-eight-year-old Janae Lewis faced a judge on Tuesday.

“You are here today before the court on count 1 is failing to stop remaining at an accident involving death,” said a judge.

She has been charged with failing to stop after police said she hit and killed 35-year-old Slivio Ortega Martinez last month in Miramar, just days before Thanksgiving.

Silvio was very loved by his family, and according to prosecutors, Lewis didn’t just flee the scene, she left the state.

“After crashing into the pedestrian and killing him, she then fled the scene and took her vehicle up to South Carolina while the windshield was smashed in,” said state attorney Ross Weiner.

According to police, Martinez was crossing Pembroke Pines when he was hit by Lewis.

Others tried to help him, but it was too late for Martinez.

Silvio’s family was left devastated. Through a translator, they asked the public for help in the following days.

“She wants to make sure that everybody knows that he was loved, that his sister is looking for information,” said a translator.

And the information would come.

“We do have a vehicle of interest,” said Jose Rosales, traffic homicide investigator.

Lewis was spotted driving the white Malibu with significant front-end damage in South Carolina. She was caught on camera parking and getting out.

With the car located, Lewis agreed to return to South Florida to turn herself in.

Not wanting to take any chances, police arrested her in the middle of the night.

Lewis’ bond was set at $100,000.

If she is able to post bond she is not allowed to drive and unable to leave Broward County.

