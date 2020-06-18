Suspected DUI driver arrested after SUV crashes into Fort Lauderdale restaurant; 1 hurt

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence after he slammed his SUV into a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, injuring a diner.

7News cameras captured the front entrance of Antojitos Mexicanos, located in a strip mall along the 3900 block of Davie Boulevard, near U.S. 441, covered with plywood, Thursday night.

It was a chaotic scene hours earlier, when surveillance video captured the SUV careening into the business, then unsuccessfully trying to back out.

Minutes earlier, the video shows the driver pulling into the shopping plaza and slightly jumping the curb of a handicapped parking spot.

“He was crazy. We have never seen this before,” said witness Jaime Diaz.

Before the crash, surveillance video caught the driver getting out of the vehicle, then going in and out of the restaurant several times. He paid for a burrito before he finally tried to leave.

“Instead of being on reverse and trying to get away to Davie and 441, he went inside the restaurant,” said Diaz.

After crashing into Antojitos Mexicanos, the motorist is then seen walking out of the car holding a beer can.

“No one should ever drink and drive. It’s just the worst thing that you could possibly do,” said Agustin Albarran, the restaurant’s manager.

Diner Luis Lopez said he and his friend were sitting right in the path of the SUV. He said their seats were pushed to the side, and their table flew to the back of the dining room.

“It was only me and the other guy. He got hurt on the leg,” Lopez said through a translator.

Responding police officers were seen sorting through alcohol containers and administering a field sobriety test to the driver.

He was later seen being taken away in handcuffs.

For the restaurant’s owners, who had only reopened a month ago, the crash is a blow that they’ll have to work past.

“We’ve had this business open for many, many years, for almost 20 years, so to have this happen to us is very heartbreaking,” said Albarran.

The injured customer is expected to be OK.

The restaurant’s owners said they will try to remain open while repairs are made.

