FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was left flipped on its side after a chaotic crash in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, and police believe the driver may have been under the influence.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving an overturned car in the area north of Las Olas Boulevard and East Ninth Avenue, Monday evening.

The car hit several parked cars, including a rental SUV.

Police said one person inside the car was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Their condition remains unknown at this time.

Fort Lauderdale Police suspect the driver was drunk and have initiated a DUI investigation.

The renters of the SUV returned to their vehicle after having dinner only to find it smashed up.

“I thought I was getting a ticket. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Actually, my wife said, ‘Oh, the guys are here giving out tickets. Hurry up, go make sure they don’t give us a ticket. We still got 30 minutes left,'” said Ira Stein, “and then that’s when we realized it wasn’t a ticket we were getting. We’re just getting a little more than we expected.”

The investigation is on-going.

