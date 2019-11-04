Suspected burglar in custody after barricading self at Plantation motel

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken a suspected burglar into custody after, they said, he barricaded himself inside a room at a Plantation motel.

Several police agencies and SWAT units responded to Plantation Inn, located at 375 North State Road 7, Monday, at around 1:30 p.m.

Officials said the man refused to leave a room to surrender to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

7News cameras captured members of a SWAT team outside of the room attempting to establish communication with the subject.

According to BSO, their burglary apprehension team (BAT) had been after the subject wanted on several different warrants for minor offenses, the most serious offense being a burglary in Coral Springs.

There was no indication the subject was armed, but the SWAT team took precautions during their negotiation. They used used flash bangs to try to coax him out of the motel room.

Just before 5:30 p.m., officials confirmed the man was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities have shut down State Road 7 in the vicinity of the motel and are redirecting traffic onto Northwest Third Street. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs and Plantation Police also responded to the scene.

