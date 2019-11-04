Suspected burglar barricades self at Plantation motel

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Several police agencies and SWAT are on the scene of a Plantation motel where a suspected burglar has barricaded himself inside a room.

The incident began at the Plantation Inn located at 375 North State Road 7, Monday, at around 1:30 p.m.

The man is refusing to leave a room to surrender to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

According to BSO, their burglary apprehension team (BAT) had been after the subject wanted on several different warrants for minor offenses.

State Road 7 is closed in the vicinity of the motel.

It remains unknown if the subject is armed.

Fort Lauderdale and Plantation Police are also on the scene.

