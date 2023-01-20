OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An ugly crime broke out in Oakland Park when a man attacked employees at a beauty supply store, and the business owners said the crook didn’t stop there.

The owners of the store told 7News off camera that this is not the first time that the same individual has robbed them. They said the most recent incident happened on Jan. 7.

Surveillance video from inside Discount Beauty Supply Hair & Wigs, located at 777 E. Oakland Park Blvd., showed the subject walking into the store and pepper-spraying two employees before running out with pricey wigs.

Employees said this is the fourth time that the perpetrator has gone into their store, and that the problem started sometime in the middle of 2022.

They also said the man broke doors the first two times he went to the store, and believe he has taken roughly $70,000 worth of merchandise.

During this latest robbery, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said, the suspect got away with $1,200 in merchandise.

According to employees, they believe he may be working with other people, because when he entered the store, there were other people with him.

If you have any information on this incident of the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

