LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - After an hours long standoff, a suspect who barricaded himself at a South Florida home was taken into custody.

Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT arrived at the home, located at 1410 NW 33rd Way, Tuesday evening.

7News camera captured several fire rescue trucks at the scene, as well as officers armed with long guns. A tank with a battering ram with also at the scene.

According to BSO, VIPER detectives were attempting to serve a warrant at the home when the subject barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.

Neighbors in the area were told to remain in there homes as deputies continue to work the incident.

The suspect’s identity and any charges he might face have not been disclosed.

