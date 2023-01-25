A suspect wanted by police has surrendered to police after he barricaded himself in a South Florida home.

Miramar Police arrived to the scene on the 6200 block of Southwest 20th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, when they were surveilling a suspect who was wanted for aggravated assault, the man ran into the home and barricaded himself.

SWAT Team units were also at the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.