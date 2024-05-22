WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers, with assistance from other agencies, are searching for a suspect who fled on foot after crashing a stolen vehicle along US-27 north of Griffin Road.

The incident occurred when the driver lost control and crashed into the brush. The suspect then bailed out of the vehicle and escaped into the surrounding area.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene on Wednesday morning, showing dozens of law enforcement officers at the location as they conduct an extensive search. A white car was also seen in the field near the road.

Motorists are advised to be aware of their surroundings as delays are expected in the area while authorities continue their investigation

