PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has been captured after he attempted to evade police by jumping into a lake.

Pembroke Pines Police arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 155th Avenue and Fifth Street, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a large police presence, as well as a medical crews gathered near the lake.

The suspect was not responsive when he was pulled from the water.

Medical crews attempted to resuscitate the man by giving him CPR. He was then transported to an area hospital for an elevation.

The condition of the suspect is not known.

UPDATE: Officers were able to locate & safely remove the subject from the water; Fire-Rescue is transporting them to a nearby hospital for assessment.



The roadway along NW 155 Avenue will remain blocked while we continue our investigation. https://t.co/SqEjEvqNo2 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 20, 2022

Due to an investigation by police, the roadway along Northwest 155th Avenue has been blocked.

It is unknown why police were after this suspect.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.