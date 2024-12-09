MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miramar neighborhood was riddled with bullets.

The incident happened along Southwest 49th Court and 135th Avenue, Monday morning.

Cameras captured bullet casings on the ground and bullet holes on nearby houses.

According to a witness, the shooting was due to a dispute among friends, when a known suspect fired several shots into the air.

Police said no one was hurt but they are questioning that suspect.

