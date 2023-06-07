PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect was taken into custody after shots were fired during an attempted bank robbery in Pembroke Pines.

Officers arrived at the scene of the robbery, located at 18291 Pines Boulevard, near the Bank of America, just before 10 a.m., Wednesday.

According to police, a security guard fired shots at the suspect, causing them to flee in a black Nissan Altima.

Officers located the suspect and took them into custody at 606 Dania Beach Blvd, around 10:45 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

