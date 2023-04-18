LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was caught and cuffed after leading cops on a chase.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating reports of a shooting in the area of Roosevelt Gardens near Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday afternoon.

The person they believed was involved took off after being spotted.

A felony traffic stop was made in the area of 3800 NW 11th Place in Lauderhill.

The suspect is now in custody.

