WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who fled on foot after crashing a stolen vehicle along U.S. 27 in West Broward was found by authorities after an hours-long search.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, with assistance from other agencies, were searching for the subject after the crash north of Griffin Road, Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, the incident occurred when the driver lost control and crashed into the brush. The subject then bailed out of the vehicle and escaped into the surrounding area.

Officials searched for him using drones, helicopter, and on foot.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene showing dozens of law enforcement officers at the location as they conducted an extensive search. A white car was also seen in the field near the road.

The subject was eventually taken into custody.

Cameras captured the man being handcuffed after he was treated by the Weston Fire Department.

Authorities have not disclosed the man’s identity or the charges he is facing.

The northbound roadway have since been reopened after being closed for a short time as officials closed in on the subject.

