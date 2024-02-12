DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect was taken into custody after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were seen surrounding an apartment complex in Deerfield Beach.

Authorities were at the scene of the 400 block of Northeast 44th Street around 8:40 a.m. Monday where they investigated a possible barricaded subject after receiving reports of a potential stabbing.

According to deputies, the suspect was not barricaded, but was hiding in a trash cash behind the apartment complex. He then attempted to flee the scene, hopped some fences and was eventually detained.

7Skyforce captured an ambulance leaving the scene, indicating someone may have been injured.

Previously recorded video footage showed BSO vehicles along the street, including another ambulance a few blocks away. Law enforcement officers were also seen with their guns drawn behind a fence that surrounds an apartment complex.

Information on this incident is limited. BSO has been contacted fore more details.

