PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of killing his brother at their South Florida home was taken into custody.

Pembroke Pines Police arrived at the home, located at 311 SW 71st Ave., Monday morning.

According to police, the suspect, 61-year-old Donald Dubray, stabbed his brother, 63-year-old brother Edgar Dubray, to death. When officers arrived at the home, they found Donald sleeping inside.

Residents in the area didn’t want to go on camera, but were shocked to wake up or come home to crime scene tape that blocked the road and multiple crime scene units that lined Southwest 71st Avenue.

“I woke up this morning, cops everywhere,” said a neighbor. “This neighborhood is quiet, nothing ever goes on, nothing ever happens around here.

Neighbors in the area told 7News that someone in the area became concerned and called police to conduct a welfare check. They also said that two brothers have lived at that home since they were children.

“My neighbor called the police and had them just go there for a welfare check, and I guess when police showed up, there was a dead body and the body had been there for like two days,” said a neighbor.

Police said that when they arrived at the home for the welfare check, they noticed some unusual circumstances, which caused them to go into the home.

That’s when they found Edgar dead and Donald fast asleep inside the home.

Donald was arrested and is facing second degree murder charges. Officers also determined that the alleged murder was an isolated and domestic incident with no threat to the public.

