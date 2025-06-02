MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was arrested in connection to a shooting and carjacking that sent two people to the hospital and rocked a Miramar community appeared in bond court, as police continue their search for two other men who, they said, were also involved in the chaotic chain of events.

Kelton Reed stood before a Broward County Circuit Court judge on Sunday morning. The 19-year-old, a Hallandale Beach resident, faces several charges, including aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and carjacking with a firearm.

Back at the scene of the shooting, at the Epic Residences along Southwest 122nd Avenue, near Miramar Parkway, 7News cameras captured shattered glass and bullet holes.

According to Miramar Police, the incident began as an altercation that escalated into gunfire, at around 2:45 p.m on Saturday.

“About 20 rounds were fired, and the suspects, they were firing at each other, and they ran in different directions,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Janice McIntosh.

Resident Felipe Larramende said he and his 18-month-old son were outside at the time of the incident.

“I wasn’t scared for me; I was scared for my son,” he said.

Larramende described the altercation that, he said, led to the gunfire.

“[I saw] a car right there, with a guy, and there was kind of like an argument, and I heard when they said, ‘We’re going to [expletive] kill you,’ and that’s when the shooting started happening,” he said.

Larramende said he dodged the bullets that whizzed past him, as he tried to get his son to safety.

“I picked up my son fast, started running, and I saw the bullets pass by me,” he said.

After leaving his baby safe with his wife, Larramende said, he ran to the Aldi supermarket located along Miramar Parkway, near South Flamingo Road, steps away from the apartment complex, to get his sister.

Instead, he said, he came across one of the shooters stealing a woman’s Ford Mustang at gunpoint.

“The shooter is coming this way, maybe like three or four feet away from me, and I think he followed me to the Aldi,” he said.

Police said the woman was unharmed.

Officers swarmed the area shortly after and apprehended Reed following a brief pursuit.

The two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to area hospitals. One has since been released, and the other remains in the hospital.

Reed was denied bond. He is being held at the Broward County Jail.

If you have any information on this shooting and carjacking, or the whereabouts of the subjects who remain on the loose, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

