PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The suspect in a SWAT standoff in a Plantation neighborhood appeared in court to face a list of charges.

Among the charges Rudolph Simmonds faces are burglary, grand theft auto and resisting an officer.

Units with Plantation and Sunrise Police, as well as two SWAT teams, swarmed the neighborhood in the area of Holloway Drive and Northwest Fourth Street, Friday afternoon.

Officers encountered the suspect, 23, after they received a call about a possible vehicle burglary.

Investigators said Simmonds barricaded himself inside of a white Jeep SUV.

After hours of negotiating, the suspect walked out with his hands up and turned himself in to authorities.

