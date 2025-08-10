FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect in a South Florida murder got a brief hall pass to attend his father’s funeral, sparking anger from the victim’s family.

7News cameras captured 19-year-old Larry Lamar Smith, his face covered with what appeared to be a sweater or a towel, as he walked out of Broward County Main Jail to attend his father’s funeral, Saturday morning.

Smith has since been returned to jail.

The victim’s mother, Alacia Ford, called the decision heartbreaking and vows to keep fighting for justice.

Smith is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Fort Pierce resident Myrah Zeigler at an Airbnb in Fort Lauderdale, May 19.

The suspect has been behind bars since his July 6 arrest and faces trial soon.

